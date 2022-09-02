PLAYERS with national league experience. Juniors in the starting five. Cameos off the bench.
Warrnambool Mermaids' grand final roster is the ideal mix of steady heads and youthful exuberance.
The Lee Primmer-coached team is one win away from the Big V division one championship, having beaten opponent Sherbrooke Suns on the road in game one.
Game two will be in front of their home crowd, from 6.30pm on Saturday night, with the Arc tipped to be a sea of green.
Game three, if required, will be on Sunday at 3pm.
The Standard asked Primmer to run through his roster ahead of the big game.
"A point guard who is years beyond her age in regards to understanding the game and she certainly gets us into our offence. We are really, really excited about her in the years to come."
"She will start in the five spot. She is the most improved player in this group in the past six months and has had some really big games for us in the past few weeks. Averages are taken over the course of the year but I think if you took Matilda's average over the past six weeks, she'd be around 14 points a game and six boards. A 16-year-old doing that in the competition we're playing in is great. She has a bright future."
"In my opinion, a WNBL player who never played there. She had the ability to play at that level. She brings a bit of the x-factor to our group. She is really highly respected by everybody and I think when Amy Wormald plays for the Mermaids, everyone walks two inches taller. She is a crucial part of our group."
"A veteran who has done it all - played in the WNBL, played for Australia, has coached the Mermaids, has coached junior teams. Her knowledge of the game is second-to-none. I am very fortunate I have her and a Louise Brown in my group who can really feel the way the game is playing and unfolding. They can make adjustments and they have been given the freedom to do that on the floor without having to discuss anything with me. Katie has had some double doubles and been outstanding defensively."
"Molly is a bit of an x-factor; she's a scorer and has had some good games for us lately. She had 16 points and then she had 10 in game one. She is also a very good defender and often gets the best player or the second-best player on the opposition team. She is captain of our group and she's only a young captain and has led on lots of occasions like a captain should."
"A veteran and an ex-Mermaids coach who won two championships (as leader), went to the WNBL, went to college in America. Just knows basketball inside and out. A great thinker but also she gives us that different look when we play her in the point guard spot, which we do a lot when Mia has a bit of a break. She's a lot taller. She is very poised and sees open players on the floor probably as good as anybody I have ever coached. She can score also and is a good rebounder for her size. A crucial piece of the jigsaw."
"Unfortunately for Molly she's been not well for at least two thirds of the season. She is pretty good at the moment health-wise and over the past month has trained the house down. She's been shooting extremely well and has only had limited minutes with rotations but the way she is shooting the ball at practice, she could easily go on, take three shots and make three shots and be a major part of what we have to do. She is a crucial part, last year she was a 14-year-old playing in the Big V and I think she averaged more than 10 points a game."
"Keele is exactly the same as Molly. She was recruited (from Ballarat) and had 12 points in the first game, tested for COVID the next day and has basically had chest infections. In the past month she's trained really well and shot the ball really well. We'll see the best from her when she plays CBL (in the summer) and next year in the Big V."
"She was someone who trained with us at the start of the year and when we recruited Alana Strom and Liv Fuller she pushed any plans off. When Alana did her ACL we were still OK because Matilda came into the starting group and has just grown and grown. After the AFL made the decision to move the AFLW season forward, we knew we were going to lose Liv Fuller before the finals started, we threw a bit of bait to see if Kate would be interested in helping us out and give us three or four minutes here or there. She's been playing her role perfectly for us. In the second semi-final, she had 17 points and was outstanding. She has a chance to do something not many people do - to play in a grand final series of any sport with her daughter."
"An excitement machine for us. She broke her finger and missed six to seven weeks and has been back and training well. She hasn't hit the floor in the last two weeks but that's got to do with rotations. She is an energiser. I would not be surprised if she saw minutes at the weekend. She is a favourite with the group."
"We decided six or eight weeks ago to make her a back-up point guard because she handles the ball well and she's become very good with her IQ for the game in the past 18 months. She does come in and helps Mia and Louise in the guard position. She is assistant coach of the under 18 girls with myself and Molly McKinnon so she's starting to think on the coaches' side of things too."
"She is the rawest. She is going to be a pretty good player for the Mermaids. She's a very good three-point shooter. She had 15 points in five or six minutes up at Mildura in the middle of the season. She is a person who has taken everything onboard we've asked her to do so she's improving her defence, hustle around the floor and loose-ball gets. If you wanted to set a three-point shot or a shot off the sideline or end-line, you'd have no hesitation bringing her in for that shot."
