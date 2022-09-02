"She was someone who trained with us at the start of the year and when we recruited Alana Strom and Liv Fuller she pushed any plans off. When Alana did her ACL we were still OK because Matilda came into the starting group and has just grown and grown. After the AFL made the decision to move the AFLW season forward, we knew we were going to lose Liv Fuller before the finals started, we threw a bit of bait to see if Kate would be interested in helping us out and give us three or four minutes here or there. She's been playing her role perfectly for us. In the second semi-final, she had 17 points and was outstanding. She has a chance to do something not many people do - to play in a grand final series of any sport with her daughter."