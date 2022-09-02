South-west MP Bev McArthur has lashed out at the use of gender neutral language on government websites.
On Wednesday, she told parliament she refused to have her female status and birth "degraded by a warped Marxist view of who I am".
She said she took issue with the use of the terms 'people' and 'a person with a cervix' when referring to pregnancy on a health website.
"It talks about parents, not women and mothers," Mrs McArthur said.
"For the record, I am not a birthing vessel or a chamber for embryos or a body with a vagina. I was a breast feeder, not a chest feeder, and I am a female, a woman, a mother and a grandmother."
Mrs McArthur said only women could give birth.
"Only women can breastfeed naturally," she said.
"Only women have female sex organs. Only women can be mothers. At the same time, only men can be fathers.
"The ongoing effort by the radical left to assume these capacities for anything other than a woman is offensive to women-mothers, grandmothers, young girls and women looking forward to being mothers.
"This warping of the language is not inclusion; it is exclusion of the majority for a fractional minority. This is not about civil rights, human rights or equal rights. It is about the removal of rights."
Mrs McArthur said she was opposed to attempts to remove the precious and important terms of 'mother', 'woman' or 'female'.
"The slippery slope of gender activism fails us all and the action I seek is for the minister to stand up for women against this rubbish," she said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
