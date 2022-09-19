Efforts to preserve sea country near Yambuk, expand Budj Bim's Keeping Place and update Portland's Nyootyoong Mara Centre have been bolstered with a $600,000 injection.
The Gunditj Mirring Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation, in partnership with Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation, have long helped the community to better understand the landscape, fauna and flora of Deen Maar (Lady Julia Percy Island).
They've shared knowledge about its cultural and spiritual significance and worked together to consider the future action necessary to protect the significant site west of Yambuk.
A $50,000 state government grant will help those efforts. The funding - from the Caring for Country Grants program - will go towards the Sea Country - Connection with Deen Maar Project to support the development of an Indigenous Protected Area within the Portland Bay area.
In a joint statement, the two groups said the program would carry forward innumerable benefit.
"The project will support self-determination, ownership and management of Gunditjmara cultural information and bring strength to the community's future management of land and sea country," it said.
In separate funding, GMTOAC has received a further $50,000 to carry out a feasibility study into the expansion of the Budj Bim Keeping Place at Lake Condah Mission as part of the Aboriginal Community Infrastructure Program.
That proposal includes an expansion of the office building and support for the corporation's operations.
Also benefiting from the ACIP is Warrnambool's new Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service which has received $101,518 to install security and audio-visual equipment at their office.
Meanwhile, Dhauwurd-Wurrung Portland and District Aboriginal Elderly Citizens Incorporated have received $300,000 to update facilities at the Nyootyoong Mara Cultural Healing Centre to provide better access for community to services and to maintain their connection to culture and country.
Winda-Mara Aboriginal Corporation has also received $123,337 to install solar power solutions for the Winda-Mara Tourist Hub in Portland, providing clean, reliable energy and savings on their operational costs.
