MORE than 75 live music performances will pop up across the city as part of a new 10-day music festival.
Warrnambool Live runs from September 9-18 which will culminate in a concert at the Civic Green.
Gateway Plaza will act as a hub with shows popping up on the city's main streets and at hospitality and retail venues.
It aims to assist south-west artists hit hard by the lack of opportunities to perform during COVID-19 lockdowns.
Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie said she hoped the event would "chart a course forward for the region's live music scene".
"Warrnambool is home to a vast array of brilliant musicians and Warrnambool Live is a chance for them to take the spotlight and share their talents," Cr Jellie said.
"It's also a chance to host live music performances in lots of different settings.
"Local businesses will be supported to develop skills to host live music so we can foster more opportunities for our local musicians."
One of the bands taking part is Warrnambool punk band Convict Class.
They will perform at Great Ocean Road Ten Pin Bowling and City Memorial Bowls Club.
Lead singer Shane Stenhouse said the band wanted to be involved in the festival to have the opportunity to perform in their hometown.
For the bowling alley gig, they wanted to play at a venue open to all ages.
Mr Stenhouse said he hoped the festival would kick off the live music scene in Warrnambool.
"As a local and being in a band I would hope some of the live venues in town will carry on and support the local musicians," he said
"It's been really hard because there's been nowhere to play since The Loft closed (in 2019).
"I think all bands, especially those writing original music, are struggling to find venues (to perform in).
"We hope on the other side of this it will give all bands and musicians opportunities."
All events are free.
For the full line up visit the Warrnambool Live website.
A live music forum will be held at Lighthouse Theatre on September 28.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
