One thing we've improved on is our defensive pressure across the court.- Lisa Pender
Gun Panmure midcourter Lisa Pender says the group is embracing being part of the Warrnambool and District league finals series and will simply enjoy the journey, wherever it takes them.
The Bulldogs get another chance at Elisha Sobey's Merrivale on Saturday at the Reid Oval in a preliminary final, with the winner advancing to take on the might of Nirranda in the grand final.
"We've definitely stepped up our game coming into finals, we have pulled together for them, so the girls are just ecstatic that we're here in the finals," she told The Standard.
"After having so many years away with COVID and not getting there everyone's just so excited, there is some great atmosphere around the entire club. We're really looking forward to it."
Two weeks ago, the Bulldogs fell to the Tigers in a 35-33 qualifying final thriller, in what was a fierce game of netball in front of a strong crowd.
Pender says the group has improved noticeably since the clash against the Tigers and were full of confidence they could reverse the result.
"Coming in, a bit like Merrivale there's really nothing to lose," she said.
"We haven't got the win against them yet but seeing how much the girls have grown since the first final, we've stepped up for sure.
"One thing we've improved on is our defensive pressure across the court, so if we can step up and capitalise on turnovers we'll be fine.
"We're feeling really strong about the game on the weekend."
She added the 22-goal win against Timboon Demons last week was a strong reminder of what the group was capable of with a four-quarter effort.
"The good thing about that game (against the Demons) is we kept pushing on for the four quarters instead of putting the foot off the pedal a little bit," she said.
"We made sure we put in a four quarter effort, so coming into this weekend we know we're going to need a full effort to win against them."
Pender finished fifth in the Wilma Wallace Trophy - the league best and fairest - and said she was 'surprised' to finish as high as she did.
"I've got a few injuries that I try to overcome every single week, it probably surprised me a little bit," she said.
"With our team this year, we've got seven strong players - there's Jess (Rohan) who is magic on the court and there's seven who are really strong so it'd be pretty tough to pick our best this week."
