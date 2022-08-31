The Standard

Merrivale's Ally Fedley awarded 2022 WDFNL B grade netball best and fairest

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 31 2022 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merrivale's Ally Fedley won the WDFNL B grade best and fairest. Picture by Chris Doheny

Merrivale's Ally Fedley made up for lost time in 2022, winning the Warrnambool and District league B grade best and fairest in a canter on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.