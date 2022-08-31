Merrivale's Ally Fedley made up for lost time in 2022, winning the Warrnambool and District league B grade best and fairest in a canter on Wednesday night.
Fedley took last season off because of work (nursing) commitments but returned to the Tigers this season without skipping a beat.
The goalie finished with 32 votes, nine ahead of second-placed Maggie Johnson (Russells Creek) and Mylie Gill (Merrivale), who both finished on 23 votes.
"(I'm) very happy, I wasn't expecting it," Fedley said of her win.
"The girls have been amazing, really supportive of me coming back this year.
"It's been super fun."
Fedley is grateful she made the decision to return to netball this year and said she thinks she'll be "sticking to it for a while".
Her side plays Russells Creek in a preliminary final on Saturday, which looms as a quality contest.
"They are a really competitive team so I think it'll be an interesting game but hopefully we can get up for the win," Fedley said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
