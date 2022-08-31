Nirranda's Jonathon McLaren said it felt "pretty good" to be named the Warrnambool and District league reserves best and fairest but his focus is centred on winning a premiership in just over a week's time.
The 25-year-old midfielder finished on 23 votes to be crowned the Mike Hamblin Medallist, eight votes ahead of runner-up Lachlan Rosolin from Timboon Demons on 15 votes.
McLaren's Blues are into the grand final and will face the winner of this week's preliminary final between South Rovers and Merrivale.
"It feels pretty good I suppose," McLaren said.
"The main goal is to win the flag in a couple of weeks if we can. We'll wait and see.
"(You've) got to be confident," McLaren said of his side's flag prospects.
"We'll go out and have a look at the other sides on the weekend and see what we're up against but you always think you're a good chance hopefully."
A modest McLaren said he was happy with his own season but attributed the medal win to being under the umpire's noses in the midfield.
Nirranda as a club has had a very successful season to date. Its senior side is also through to the grand final, as are its A grade netballers.
"It's been probably my favourite year we've had on and off the field," McLaren said.
"So it's been good after COVID to be able to enjoy and not have to worry about disruptions and everything."
McLaren speaks highly of the club's culture which he has been at since he was 10 years old.
"It shows how great a club it is and why I stick around for that long and why everyone else does as well," he said.
At 25 and with a reserves league best and fairest under his belt McLaren has plenty of time to cement a spot in Nirranda's senior side.
He said he would like to play at the top level if the chance comes but he would rather the whole club be successful.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
