Allansford's Stacy Mills would trade all three league best-and-fairest awards for a senior premiership flag.
The playing coach won back-to-back A reserves best and fairest awards on Wednesday, sharing the honour with Nirranda young gun Thalia Coates.
In a tight count, which saw Coates an early leader, Mills skyrocketed up the leaderboard from equal sixth to equal first between rounds 10 and 16.
The pair held on to win the count with 28 votes ahead of runners-up, Merrivale midcourter Jessica McKenzie and Allansford wing attack Amy McGillivray on 24.
Mills, who also has an A grade league best and fairest to her name, said it was a honour to come out on top in a tight count but would trade it all for the ultimate team success.
Her team has a chance to secure the trophy this year, progressing through to a grand final after defeating Nirranda in the semi finals.
She said her team needed to concentrate on themselves to get the job done.
"We all do our individual things to make our team amazing," she said. "If we can do that, I feel we can be unstoppable."
Mills, 33, also reached 200 club games for Allansford this year, as well as 200 league A grade games.
Coates, who also won the league's B grade honour last year, was at a lost for words after the win.
Starting her career at Allansford, the goal defender moved to Nirranda a few years back with brother Tyler, who also has a league award in the family's trophy cabinet.
Coates, 19, said she has loved every minute of her time at the Blues.
Finishing the season minor premier, Nirranda will need to contend with Merrivale in this weekend's preliminary final if it's to book a spot in the grand final.
She said the team had come a long way since its opening games of the season.
"We've come together really well," she said. "We probably didn't gel as a team, but as the season progressed we all became really close and really good friends.
"I think that's what stands out to me about Nirranda is that everyone gets along."
She said she enjoyed the step up to A reserve, crediting a faster and more strategic game.
"I try the best to every game," she said. "Put my best foot forward and helped the girls in defence."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
