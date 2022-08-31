The Standard

Stacy Mills, Thalia Coates win Warrnambool and District league A reserves best and fairest

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 31 2022 - 11:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stacy Mills and Thalia Coates with their A reserve best and fairest trophies. Picture by Chris Doheny

Allansford's Stacy Mills would trade all three league best-and-fairest awards for a senior premiership flag.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.