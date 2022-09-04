FORMER Warrnambool pole dancer Kristy Sellars has reached the America's Got Talent semi-finals.
Advertisement
Ms Sellars auditioned in April and her multi-media pole performance has been viewed more than 82 million times online.
She made it onto the live shows in June and will compete in the semi-finals on September 6.
It has resulted in performance opportunities in Australia and overseas.
"I've been trying to share more of the process on my social media because I know it's interesting to see all of the different aspects that go into it," she said.
"The (audition) video has more than 77 million views on Facebook (and almost five million on YouTube), which is just incredible."
Ms Sellars would not divulge what her semi-final performance entailed. "You'll have to wait and see," she said.
She said her performances opened people's eyes, especially in the US, to the different styles of pole dancing.
"I love that I can tell stories and incorporate the pole into that," she said.
Ms Sellars said performing on AGT was eye-opening.
"I didn't know how much I could push myself, physically, mentally and creatively but it's been one of the most rewarding things I've ever done," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.