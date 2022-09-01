He's the man appointed to solve one council's million-dollar problem - and he says he feels the pressure.
Corangamite Shire Council has appointed project manager Aaron Huttig to oversee the first package of works on Port Campbell's $15.6 million revamp.
The newly-appointed Huttig will deliver the first four parts to the tune of $1 million after the project failed to attract a suitable tender for a second time.
Getting those initial works on the road will ensure the project is shovel-ready for its new deadline of late September.
They include:
Mr Huttig - who has 12 years of experience in the engineering sector - said getting works underway was a challenge he looked forward to.
"There's a fair bit of pressure, I know this is the crown jewel for the council," he said
"This is a long-term investment for Port Campbell so we need to get this as right as possible.
"There are a lot of complexities to this project when you have so many different types of works in one package from civil to art - things are bound to go wrong but it's about managing those.
"Engineering and project management is all about the challenge - we go into the role wanting to fix problems as they arise."
Some of those problems were raised at recent drop-in sessions at the town's site office last week.
"There were about a dozen residents and partners in the room," Mr Huttig said.
"The big question was when the works were starting. We're mostly on track but it depends on material availability and contractors.
"A few people have been questioning the traffic management on Lord Street, but it's something that was resolved a couple years ago as part of the design and in consultation with the community."
A new tender process for the 2023 works package including major upgrades to Lord Street, Cairns Street and the headland trail will open from September to December.
Construction on those sections are on-track to begin in April and finalise by October 2023.
