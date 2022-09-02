WARRNAMBOOL East Primary School principal Michelle Bickley-Miller has left the classroom, retiring after almost 50 years in education, and is now looking forward to improving her golf game.
Ms Bickley-Miller finished up in August after a period of long service leave.
"It's really hard work but it's absolutely a joy as well," she said.
"I can't believe I've given it up, but I have and it's time for me."
She plans to spend retirement learning to play golf and volunteering, while undertaking some education consulting and advisory work.
"My wish is for schools to stay positive and keep re-energising themselves to do things differently with the best interest of the students and families in their mind, to work together and support each other," Ms Bickley-Miller said.
She joined the Department of Education in 1974, teaching in Melbourne after undertaking a studentship at Geelong Teachers' College at 17.
Ms Bickley-Miller moved to the south-west in 2000 to teach at Hamilton Gray St Primary School, while also working in a consultancy role at Deakin University's Warrnambool campus.
She was principal at Koroit and District Primary School from 2006 to 2016 then led Warrnambool East Primary School until her retirement.
In 2019 she received the Victorian Education Excellence Outstanding Primary Principal Award.
The following two years she was seconded to Deakin in a senior education improvement leader role.
"For my principalship my greatest joy was what we achieved at Koroit - funding to improve the school for new facilities," Ms Bickley-Miller.
"I was able to position the school as a viable option in the community.
"At East, it was probably everything I believe in in education - positivity, energy, creativity, highly skilled teaching and the inclusion of all - absolutely everybody - their philosophy is what attracted me to the school and I'm proud of that."
She also held various roles for the Department of Education.
Ms Bickley-Miller's highlight was the joy children gave her every day.
"When you walk into the school and the children smile and greet you and say 'hello' and say 'what's going on?' - that keeps you going," she said.
"When you see children (achieve something they) couldn't do, that is a joy that every teacher experiences.
"For me, as a leader, that I've helped to empower other teachers to improve themselves - my biggest joy is seeing them grow and if I've been part of that, it's fantastic."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
