Warrnambool East Primary School principal Michelle Bickley-Miller has retired from teaching

By Lillian Altman
Updated September 2 2022 - 3:30am, first published 12:30am
Retired Warrnambool East Primary School principal Michelle Bickley-Miller with Lillias McKellar, Henry Rattray, Lucy Kavanagh and Ahlii Jennings. Picture by Anthony Brady

WARRNAMBOOL East Primary School principal Michelle Bickley-Miller has left the classroom, retiring after almost 50 years in education, and is now looking forward to improving her golf game.

