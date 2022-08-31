The Standard

Conservation Regulator warning whale watchers at Logans Beach to remain outside the exclusion zone

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 31 2022 - 5:20am, first published 3:00am
The Conservation Regulator is warning southern right whale watchers along the south-west to remain outside exclusion zones to avoid the risk of being fined. Picture: Shane Smith

THE CONSERVATION Regulator is urging whale watchers to keep their distance after videos surfaced on social media of swimmers, surfers and people in boats getting too close to the mammals.

