THE CONSERVATION Regulator is urging whale watchers to keep their distance after videos surfaced on social media of swimmers, surfers and people in boats getting too close to the mammals.
Those entering the exclusion zone at Logans Beach can be fined up to $3698.
The Conservation Regulator has given two official warnings so far this season. One was to a person at Logans Beach on a jet ski and another for a drone following a southern right whale off Port Fairy.
Helicopters were also reported hovering above a whale at Port Campbell in July.
It is investigating nine reports of boats too close to whales and of videos posted online.
The regulator will conduct on-water patrols along the coast, including Portland, in September.
The exclusion zone is in place until October 31. Swimmers and surfers must stay at least 50 metres away from whales, while boats must keep at least 200 metres - or two soccer fields - away and jet skis 300 metres away.
Breaches can be reported to Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
