A Warrnambool man who recently underwent a heart transplant has been blown away by the support he has received from community members.
His wife Leanne is by his side at the Alfred Hospital, where he is expected to stay for four to six weeks.
Mr Kelly, who was in an induced coma after the operation, has been awake and happily chatting to family members.
"Anthony's doctors are happy with his progress so far," Mrs Kelly said.
"He has been sitting up, eating and conversing with family members."
Mrs Kelly said her husband had been blown away by the support he has received from south-west residents.
In addition to dozens of messages of support, a GoFundMe page has raised more than $7000.
Mrs Kelly said the funds would help cover the costs of accommodation and ongoing care.
"He is overwhelmed and so grateful for the support and messages of love that have been coming his way," she said.
"We would like to thank all the people who have helped us both financially and with their love and best wishes - we really do have a wonderful community."
Mrs Kelly said her husband would be eternally grateful to the person who made the decision to donate their organs.
"They are the real heroes," she said.
"Anthony will keep on kicking goals each day and we are taking it step by step as this whole process is so surreal - nobody knows what tomorrow will bring."
Mr Kelly was on the donor list for the past eight months after having a major heart attack at age 36.
He has had multiple minor heart attacks in the years since and a stroke at 42 and also struggled with epilepsy and diabetes.
In his younger days, Mr Kelly played for the Dennington Football Netball Club.
He broke a Warrnambool and District League record in 1985 when he kicked 24 goals in the club's match against Bushfield.
Mr Kelly's children Rebecca, Emma, Bianca and Joel, along with his wife, are extremely grateful he's been given a second chance at life.
"We would like to say a massive thank you to the donor," Rebecca said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
