The Standard
Updated

Moyne Shire Council mayor Ian Smith says government must keep train catering

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 31 2022 - 6:34am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne Shire Council mayor Ian Smith has written to the state government asking it to reconsider scrapping food services on Warrnambool trains.

Moyne Shire Council has joined the chorus of voices demanding the state government keep catering services on Warrnambool trains.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.