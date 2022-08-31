The Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road is one of the worst in the state, according to a recent poll.
It ranked seventh in the Liberals and Nationals' worst road campaign.
Sections of the Princes Highway were also included in the top 10.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell has been calling for upgrades of the Woolsthorpe-Road for years.
Ms Britnell said the road was regularly used by locals, truck drivers, bus drivers and other travellers.
She said road users should not be forced to play Russian roulette with their lives.
Opposition spokesman for Roads Danny O'Brien said the poll results would be forwarded to Roads Minister Ben Carroll to highlight Labor's failures.
"Labor cut the road maintenance budget by 10 per cent in its first year and has neglected our roads ever since," Mr O'Brien said.
"It was cut by a further $24 million in this year's budget after a $191 million cut last year."We're seeing the result of these cuts in poor roads that are unsafe for drivers right around the state.
"The poor roads highlighted by Victorians include local and state-managed roads, showing the impact of Labor's budget cuts and the axing of the Country Roads and Bridges Program for local councils."
Meanwhile, Member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur spoke about the poor state of Darlington Road in parliament recently.
She said the speed limit on 10 kilometres of the road, from Darcy's Lane to Darlington, has recently been reduced from 100km/h to just 60km/h.
The Corangamite Shire Council cannot believe VicRoads' refusal to do the one job it is required to do: to make roads safe," Mrs McArthur said.
Corangamite Councillor, Nick Cole, has stood in puddles up to his ankles along the road.
"These are not puddles, they're craters," Mrs McArthur said.
"A car that hits one of these potholes suffers expensive damage: but swerving to avoid these craters can potentially cause a fatal accident.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails?
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
