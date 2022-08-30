Father of the year winner Dean Byron's household with a blended family of nine children has been described as a mix of "organised chaos" and fun.
The Allansford dad, who has three of his own, was nominated for the Rotary Club of Warrnambool honour by William Graham, one of his six step-children which includes two sets of twins.
"The best thing about Dean is how accepting he is. He is currently taking on six kids that aren't his and he still has time for his own three," William said.
Mr Byron said breakfast at the busy household was "a little bit of chaos", but despite that William said it was "still very fun".
With so many children, that means even more unmatched pairs of socks in the house - Dean put the number of odd socks at about 50.
"I don't know where they go," partner Melissa said. "With the Tupperware lids maybe."
She said the couple's kids got along well.
"Considering blended families there's always going to be some sort of upset, I think we've done pretty well," Melissa said.
"There's no real rivalry. They all get their time.
"I was on my own for three years with them so it's a pretty structured chaos."
William, 11, said he'd nominated Mr Byron "for all his hard work".
Mr Byron said he was really honoured just to be nominated not just as a father, but as a father figure.
"If I can be half the dad that my parents were, I think I'll be on the right track. Give them the right life tools and be there when they need it in their journey in life," he said.
He said he was amazed that he had won. "There's a lot of wonderful fathers out there and I feel very honoured to be standing up here. I did not expect it at all," he said.
The family has won a night in Melbourne with passes to the zoo and aquarium. "It might cost them more than they think," he joked.
Mr Byron was among eight fathers honoured at the breakfast event on Wednesday morning.
They included:
Mr Vangeninden said being a stay-at-home dad for four or five years was something he really wanted to do.
"A lot of dads miss out on that early stuff because we're always out working...I wanted to make sure I got to a part of it. It was amazing," he said.
The couple's decision allowed his partner to go back out into the workforce and build up her career.
"It was her time to go out into the workforce," he said."It was something we did for both of us."
He is now back teaching, working with disengaged students.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
