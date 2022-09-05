Man who sold drugs, evaded police on bail learns fate

Updated, September 5: A Wando Vale man who sold drugs and evaded police while on bail will be released from custody.
Brendan Ray Constantine, 38, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court last month to trafficking methamphetamine, dealing with the suspected proceeds of crime and bail offences.
On Monday he was jailed for the 102 days he served in custody on remand.
He will be released on community correction order which will run for two years and involve 150 hours of community work, as well as treatment for drug abuse.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said if not for his guilty plea, Constantine would have been jailed for nine months.
Earlier, August 31: A lawyer says large quantities of methamphetamine and cannabis found at a Wando Vale man's house was for personal use and not greed.
He'll be sentenced on Monday, September 5 having served 97 days in custody on remand.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Alana Groves told the court members of the Hamilton Criminal Investigations Unit attended a Wando Vale address in March to locate and arrest Constantine on outstanding charges.
He fled on foot but was arrested after a short chase.
During a search of the property police found a Mitsubishi Triton matching the description of a vehicle reported stolen from a pine plantation worksite near Glenburnie - about two kilometres east from the Victorian border - in December last year.
Constantine admitted to possession of the vehicle but denied knowing it was stolen.
Then in May, members of the police Western Region Crime Squad, in coordination with Portland and Hamilton detectives and uniform officers, executed a drug warrant at that same address in Satimer Road.
They found 10 small ziplock bags containing methamphetamine with a weight of 28 grams, two bags containing cannabis totalling 34 grams, scales, a fake WD40 can containing methamphetamine and a fake oil can.
Constantine was arrested and taken to Hamilton Police Station where he admitted the cannabis was his but made no admission in relation to the other items.
In January, he also failed to stop on police direction when the red Holden he was driving was observed by police at a service station in Hamilton.
Lawyer Elli Dawe spoke to the charges and said he "began to spiral" following a period of "great personal hardship".
"In relation to the trafficking, it was an extremely difficult time in his life, he was obviously abusing substances daily and not working," she said.
"It was a means of survival for him and funding his own habit, it was in no way motivated by greed."
