South-west police have a laser like focus on impaired driving after four fatalities in two months

Updated August 30 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 9:42pm
A man was caught two-and-a-half-times the limit (0.12) in Port Campbell on Saturday night. He's lost his licence for 12 months, his car was impounded for 30 days, attracting fees of $1300 dollars, and he's now heading to court.

Football and netball finals participants and patrons are warned by police to arrange alternate transport and not be tempted to drink and drive.

