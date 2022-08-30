Football and netball finals participants and patrons are warned by police to arrange alternate transport and not be tempted to drink and drive.
South-west road safety advisor Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said police were now actively targeting impaired drivers.
"That's anyone attending football or netball finals across the region, club end-of-season functions or anyone just visiting country licensed venues," he said.
"Road trauma causes enormous damage to our communities, as we have seen in recent months.
"Everyone is responsible and it is only with a community approach can we avoid the devastation we have witnessed.
"Don't drive while impaired. Be organised, arrange a lift and let's all work towards a safer community," he said.
Police were dismayed last weekend by the number of impaired drivers picked up during the first weekend of a road operation targeting patrons leaving country hotels.
Operation Respond was launched on Friday last week in a bid to reduce road trauma following four road fatalities in the region during two months.
The tragedies have sparked the four-month road operation, which will run every Friday and Saturday night and focus on licensed venues in remote communities.
The region's highway patrol units saturated the roads last weekend, conducting roadside drug tests and more than 180 alcohol breath tests.
Police nabbed four drink-drivers and one drug-driver in the blitz.
"We'll be stepping up our response, particularly aiming at those leaving licensed premises, whether they be hotels or sporting clubs," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said.
"We've already increased our efforts in August and so far have intercepted nine people driving while impaired in the region covering Corangamite, Moyne, Glenelg, Warrnambool and Southern Grampians council areas."
The road safety adviser said everyone attending events and/or licensed premises needed to plan ahead and have a designated driver,.
"It's absolutely essential," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said.
The laser like focus on impaired driving was sparked by three separate fatal collisions between June 5 and August 5 across the region.
Four people died in collisions at Berrybank, Dixie and Cobden while another two men and three women were taken to hospitals for assessment and treatment.
"Investigations are continuing into whether alcohol was a contributing factor in all these collisions," the Senior Sergeant said.
"It's a worrying trend."
One in five drink drivers detected across Victoris are aged 25 and under with police warning young people about the dangers of miscalculating their alcohol intake during local footy/netball final celebrations.
Statistics shows 20 per cent of drivers detected over the prescribed limit between April last year and March this year fell into the younger age bracket.
Miscalculation of alcohol consumption has been identified as one of the most common reasons given to police by young drink drivers.
The trend suggests many are opting to risk having a few drinks before getting behind the wheel rather than remaining sober or using alternative transport when drinking - despite probationary and learner drivers being required to have a zero-alcohol limit.
As end-of-season football celebrations kick off across the state, police are encouraging football clubs and leagues to ensure precautions are in place so that players and supporters enjoy the celebrations safely.
The penalties for young drivers caught drink driving are significant.
Drivers aged under 26 or subject to zero blood alcohol content conditions receive an on-the-spot $555 fine and six-month licence disqualification for a first offence, while novice drivers receive an on-the-spot fine of $462 and a three-month licence disqualification.
More serious drink driving offences can result in further penalties including vehicle impoundment, licence cancellation or extensive disqualification, hefty fines, and even jail time.
The warning comes as 161 lives have been lost on Victorian roads this year - trending well above the five-year average of 153.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Justin Goldsmith, Road Policing Command, said police would continue their road safety focus during coming weeks, with drink and drug driving to be targeted in the lead up to Operation Scoreboard, a statewide road policing effort set to take place over the AFL Grand Final long weekend in September.
"The message is simple - drinking and driving don't mix. We need young people to recognise this and separate the behaviour," he said.
"Far too often we hear from drivers that they thought they'd be okay to drive after one or two drinks.
"The safest option is - if you're going to drink, don't drive; or if you're going to drive, don't drink.
"End of football season celebrations are commonly associated with social events and alcohol consumption, so if you're planning to drink, just leave the car at home and arrange a designated driver or utilise alternative transport methods.
"We're also appealing to parents to speak to their kids about planning safe ways to get home before going out, so they're not tempted to drink and drive.
"Drink and drug driving won't be tolerated under any circumstances. The penalties are significant, and you will be caught - so why risk it?"
