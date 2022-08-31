South-west residents with Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders will have greater support close to home thanks to a regional pilot program.
The $1.69 million pilot, funded by the federal government, aims to improve health and quality of life outcomes for people living with Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders.
As part of the pilot, a Western Victoria Primary Health Network (WVPHN) and Fight Parkinson's community seminar will be held on Thursday. A separate training seminar for 30 health professionals will be held that night.
Movement disorder neurologist Dr Michael Eller will speak at both events and movement disorder nurse Kate Lawrence, who is based at South West Healthcare will meet those working in the field.
Mrs Lawrence is one of four movement disorder nurses to receive extensive education and support as part of the Western Region Movement Disorder Better Care Pilot.
She completed an Australian College of Nursing Parkinson's Care course and received support and mentoring from Fight Parkinson's (previously Parkinson's Victoria) and other movement disorder nurses.
Mrs Lawrence said having a varied nursing background was valuable and she enjoyed helping people with movement disorders.
"Living where we do, there can be such a gap in specialist services such as movement disorders," she said.
"If I can help close that gap, even a little, and provide a service to someone who can benefit, then that's a great thing to be able to do."
Mrs Lawrence said the specialist nurses could provide support and education to people who were newly diagnosed, through to those in advanced stages.
"It is often difficult for people to navigate not only a new diagnosis, but also the health care system, we aim to make life easier and be a professional go to person for them," she said.
"There are so many supports and interventions available out there. Some people might just need some help to find the right management for them."
WVPHN chief executive Rowena Clift, said the pilot was designed to deliver accessible specialised care for people in rural and remote areas of western Victoria.
She said specific regions had been identified where there were high numbers of people living with Parkinson's, with pilot sites also located at Warracknabeal, Stawell and Horsham.
The Fight Parkinson's free community seminar is on Thursday from 11am -1.30pm at the City Memorial Bowls Club.
