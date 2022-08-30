A MINOR flood warning has been issued for the Glenelg River.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said on Tuesday afternoon areas that could be impacted by recent rainfall included Penshurst, Heywood, Casterton, Dartmoor, Hamilton and Cavendish.
This comes after parts of Portland were flooded on Monday evening with the SES called to about 20 jobs overnight.
The BOM said minor flooding could develop overnight from Tuesday for catchments in the floodwatch area, which included the Glenelg River.
"Catchments in the floodwatch area are wet as a result of recent rainfall, with elevated river levels within some catchments," Vic Emergency said.
In the 24 hours to 9am, rainfall totals of 20-40 millimetres were recorded across Victoria's south.
"River level rises are occurring across the flood watch area in response to the observed rainfall," it said.
The SES advises:
An earlier warning for the Otway Coast has been removed.
For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
