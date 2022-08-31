Macarthur farmer Lachlan Hill has made his international debut in scorching heat, winning two classic 250cc events at the famous Red Bull Ring track at Spielberg in Austria over the weekend.
The 48-year-old dominated the Class C Historic Motorcycles 250cc category, riding a 1990 Yamaha TZ250-A in hot and humid conditions, qualifying in pole position before taking flag to flag wins in both classic 250cc races.
The eight-time Australian title holder told The Standard the opportunity to ride overseas he was invaluable and was grateful for the chance to race at the iconic track.
"We just came over to have a ride and didn't know how it was going to go. I knew it'd go alright," he said.
"In the first practice I was second quickest, I was just wobbling around the track and learning where it goes.
"But it was all good in the end."
He said there was plenty of challenges to overcome in his first overseas race meeting, from the different track, to the weather and the language.
"It was a new track for me and it's like a MotoGP track, it's full on, so you've got to learn the track because the corners are quite challenging but the main challenge is it's in Austria and they speak German," he said.
"My year nine German was no good so you're not sure what's going on most of the time to be honest.
"I know my way around a race meeting in Australia, but over here you're just trying to make sure you're not doing the wrong thing."
Hill will remain in Europe for a couple more weeks before coming back home, but has his sights set on further opportunities to race overseas in the near future after making some strong connections.
"It opens up a lot of doors for sure, there's a few people from England and a guy from Ireland I met that runs a classic bike festival in Northern Ireland so things will be a lot easier next time," he said of his future plans.
