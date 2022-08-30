Jail for man who claims stolen jewels were his life savings

A man found with cannabis and a large range of stolen jewellery is expected to be released from jail in the next month.
John Boffa, 58, of Warrnambool, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug and dishonesty-related offences.
He was sentenced to 180 days with 160 days already served in custody on remand and fined $800.
If he had pleaded not guilty he would have been jailed for 10 months.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said Boffa had a "high risk of re-offending" and had 32 pages of prior criminal history.
"You've struggled to, whilst in the community, remain lawful and crime-free," he said.
"Your history is significant."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Alana Groves told the court that Boffa was arrested in August last year with a large range of suspected stolen jewellery, a fuel card and 85 grams of cannabis in his possession. The drugs had a street value of about $1100.
Then in March, police executed a search warrant at a Gay Street address in Warrnambool in relation to a firearms prohibition order.
During the search officers found a bag containing watches and watch parts wrapped in plastic.
Also inside the bag was a Prouds Jewellers cloth bag containing 17 rings, three necklaces as well as brooches and earrings inside small ziplock bags, most of which were marked either 19 or 18 carat.
Personal identification cards including drivers licenses, medicare and bank cards in the name of six different people were also found.
At least two of those people had been victims of theft in the south-west area.
Also in the bag was a quantity of collectable stamps.
Boffa told police they were items from his life savings and the watches and watch parts were purchased on ebay over a period of several years. He said the jewellery and stamps were purchased in the same manner.
A search of his vehicle by police produced receipts relating to watch parts from ebay but no other items were located to verify that story.
Police suspected they were stolen goods and he was subsequently arrested.
Lawyer Ian Pugh said Boffa wanted to turn his life around.
He said his client had served about seven weeks in lockdown in custody due to COVID-19 and would provide support to his family upon his release.
"He sees this as an opportunity upon release to change his life," Mr Pugh said.
