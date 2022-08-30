The Standard

Warrnambool man jailed over drug and dishonesty-related offences

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 30 2022 - 7:08am, first published 6:55am
Jail for man who claims stolen jewels were his life savings

A man found with cannabis and a large range of stolen jewellery is expected to be released from jail in the next month.

