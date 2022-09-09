Teresa Padiet lost her dad when she was just five, but the lessons he taught her have lasted a lifetime and it has inspired her to build a school in his honour.
As an eight-year-old in Sudan, Teresa Padiet was too poor to go to school but it was the kindness of a stranger who stepped in to help, and now she is doing the same for other children just like her.
The Warrnambool single mum of five has dreamt of building a school in her home country of Sudan since she was a little girl, and this month her dream is about to become a reality.
Unrest in South Sudan and tragedy sent her on a journey from riches to rags but spurred on by the memory of the father she lost as a little girl she was determined to work her way to a life filled with riches more valuable than gold.
A trip to Sudan in 2017 was the beginning of a project that will change the lives of hundreds of children.
She was in Sudan to visit her nephew - who had lost his father in an attack a decade earlier - and while there she noticed some children playing in the street and asked them why they were not in school.
They told her their parents didn't have money to send them to school.
Knowing exactly what that felt like, Teresa decided to do something about it.
"My name is Teresa and I need to be like Mother Teresa. My dream when I was a little kid was just to help children," she said.
"Building this it looks like my dream's come true."
In 2018 she returned to Sudan, having sold the gold jewellery she had bought herself while living in Australia, and purchased a block of land.
And over the past five years she has been saving up to build a three-storey school which can accommodate up to 400 students.
The children in the neighbourhood are so excited by the prospect of being able to go to school that they are on site helping the tradesmen with the build.
"It's amazing. My cousin called and said she had seen little kids out there helping because they want to go to school. They're really excited. It made me feel amazing," Teresa said.
Teresa now has approval to open the school this month with five teachers ready to start work.
But the doors will open despite the fact that, in the middle of Sudan's winter, it will probably be without any windows, chairs and tables. "I don't know what's going to happen, but I believe in God," she said.
The school is a passion project Teresa and her children have funded themselves, putting money aside each week to pay for it. "Every time I got paid I kept some for my mortgage, school and food and sent a bit over there to save up," she said.
In December she will take her five children to Sudan to see what they have built. "I just need them to go there and see what their mum has done," Teresa said.
The school, which will offer classes up to year 8, will be called Lingapiny Ajak Padeit - a combination of her father's name and the name her dad gave her. "I'm so happy that my father's name is going to be up there," she said.
Teresa's dad passed away when she was five, but he had a major impact on her life. "I can talk until next year about my dad," she said. "My dad was rich." He was a member of the Sudanese royal family but despite his position, he would tell people "there's no difference between me and you", she said.
"I never forgot his words when he said: 'you can be rich today, and tomorrow you will be the opposite'."
It's amazing. My cousin called and said she had seen little kids out there helping because they want to go to school. They're really excited.- Teresa Padiet
Some of her strongest memories of her dad are of helping him to feed the hundreds of people that would turn up to their house.
"That year was really dry and there was no food. People were suffering," she said. Around the time her father died, war had broken out and "people lost everything". "When he left he gave me a hug. I didn't know that was the last time I would see him," she said.
And at age seven she was sent north to live with her brother and his wife so she could help look after their son. "Every time I'd see a little kid going to school I'd think: 'I wish I could go to school. I need to go to school'. But I couldn't go to school because my brother couldn't afford it," she said.
Her brother was working cash in hand to pay for rent and food, and Teresa - at just eight - took on cleaning jobs for other people washing dishes and clothes and doing the ironing. "I was really good at it," she said.
One day, one of the families she cleaned for commented that she was smart and should be in school and offered to help.
"It was hard because if you didn't have a birth certificate they wouldn't allow you to go to school," she said. "The first day I go to school without even shoes on my feet. I don't have a uniform."
The uniform was white, and the only thing she had to wear that was white was an apron which she wore without anything under it.
"All the school were laughing at me because I don't have anything. I was crying because I don't want to go home and I don't want to go to school because people are laughing at me," she said.
"You know what, I let them laugh at me because I needed to be at school and I needed to study."
To help, a lady collected scrap material in different shades of white and cream and sewed her a dress by hand.
Now Teresa is excited to be choosing a uniform for her own school.
Teresa took on housekeeping jobs to help pay for her schooling.
And in 2004 when she arrived in Warrnambool from the war-torn country she took on more than one job as a cleaner to provide for her family. "I'm not ashamed of being a cleaner. I've been working hard," she said. She now works in the disability sector.
She even went to TAFE to learn how to sew. Knowing what it was like to have no clothes, she even attempted to start a sewing business in Sudan with her brother-in-law to help create jobs.
But he passed away two days before it was due to open, and in 2013 when the war broke down in South Sudan the "looters came and took everything".
"When I was a kid, because I'm a believer, every time I pray it was for three things," she said.
Her first prayer was to be able to make money to be able to help other children, the second was to study and their third was to not live in Sudan. "That was my prayer as a little kid," Teresa said.
But she said while she might have been poor on the outside, she was rich inside because of what her father taught her.
"We have to treat people equally. The way you love yourself, you need to love other people. And leave your door open, welcoming anyone and share what you've got."
She has started a Go Fund Me to help pay for windows at the school.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
