4 Wide Unwired sensory rock concert, The Stage, Emmanuel Centre, 1-3pm.

Updated September 1 2022 - 4:30am, first published 1:30am
Merri River School teacher Barnaby Hurrell, left, with the school band and 4 Wide's Alan Barnett, second from left. Alan's band is holding a fundraiser for the school to build a music room. Picture by Anthony Brady

A SENSORY concert will raise funds for a Warrnambool specialist school to build a dedicated music room.

