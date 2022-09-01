A SENSORY concert will raise funds for a Warrnambool specialist school to build a dedicated music room.
Merri River School teacher Barnaby Hurrell said when the school moved to its Wollaston Road campus in 2020 it had to use the library for music classes and band practice because there wasn't a suitable room available.
Mr Hurrell said it would cost about $180,000 to $200,000 to build a soundproof room with the school also chipping in.
Warrnambool band 4 Wide's Unwired fund-raiser concert will be held at Emmanuel Centre on September 11 from 1-3pm.
Mr Hurrell said there wasn't many events students could go to.
"It's fantastic just to have something that's going to be accessible and open to everyone," he said.
Organiser of the event Karen Thomson said the concert was inclusive.
"For those over sensitive to sensory stimuli a live music gig can be a no go zone," she said.
It takes place at an accessible venue with low lighting, a respite area and a run down of the show.
Patrons can connect their phone and headphones to an app to adjust the volume to suit their comfort level.
"Music is a universal language and we should all be able to enjoy it." Ms Thomson said.
"I think it's going to be incredibly special and an opportunity for families to have an outing they wouldn't normally go to together."
The concert is free with all donations made on the night going to the school.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
