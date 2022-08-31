The Standard

Labor candidate Kylie Gaston backs bid for residential rehab facility

Monique Patterson
Monique Patterson
Updated August 31 2022 - 5:02am, first published 1:00am
Labor's south-west candidate for the state election has backed bids for a residential rehabiliation facility.

Lobbying for funds for The Lookout residential rehabilitation facility is a priority for Labor candidate Kylie Gaston.

