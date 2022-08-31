Lobbying for funds for The Lookout residential rehabilitation facility is a priority for Labor candidate Kylie Gaston.
Ms Gaston, the candidate for the South West Coast, said she had been a long-time supporter of The Lookout.
"I have fully supported the Lookout from when it was first proposed to Warrnambool City Council six years ago," she said.
"Our entire community will benefit from a centre here.
"Alcohol and drug addiction is an issue that does not discriminate."
Ms Gaston said it was concerning that people faced lengthy waits for treatment and often had to travel long distances.
"The Andrews government continues to invest heavily in health and mental health supports across our state and I am advocating for the Lookout's critical place in our community," she said.
Her comments come after Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell again hit out at the state government for failing to fund the facility.
Ms Britnell asked Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas in parliament recently whether the state government would get behind the Lookout.
"In her response to a question I asked four months ago, all the minister was interested in doing was spruiking investments made everywhere else except South West Coast," Ms Britnell said.
"The clear need for this facility in our region has been well identified and there is overwhelming support for it across the community.
"But again the current government has shown no interest in actually making it happen.
"We are now the only region in Victoria that doesn't have a residential rehabilitation centre, or a commitment for one. It's not good enough."
During a recent visit to Warrnambool, opposition leader Matthew Guy committed to funding The Lookout if elected.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
