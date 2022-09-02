Agriculture courses in the region are experiencing record growth, bucking declining state and national enrolment trends.
South West TAFE's agriculture enrolments have grown from 30 students to 370 students over the past three years.
SWTAFE chief executive Mark Fidge said the increase was "significant" and it was "bucking the trend" compared to declining agriculture enrolments elsewhere.
Mr Fidge said it was equally exciting to see an increased number of women now wanting to study agriculture.
TAFE has also increased its staff numbers across the courses from two full-timers to eight team members.
Mr Fidge credited agriculture teacher Rebecca Toleman's passion, her introduction of new technology, as well as supportive staff members, for the huge increase.
"These kids coming through are the future and we've got to invest back in them," Mr Fidge said.
"Rebecca has an enormous amount of passion for the industry and that's been one of the turning points for us in this region.
"The student numbers coming through the agricultural sector have been quite stagnant for a number of years, and in some ways a little bit in decline.
"It's difficult to recruit in some of these areas. Students are looking for other things. Rebecca has been able to bring some excitement back into the industry."
The courses are delivered at Glenormiston, Deakin University's Sherwood Park and at farms across the region.
Mr Fidge said agriculture was one of the south-west's top five industries, as well as health, tourism, hospitality and trades.
"The things we look at is what are the big occupations in the area and we know it's agriculture. Our role has got to be finding solutions for farmers and industry," he said.
"I'm so pleased we've got some of the numbers coming through now to help our local farmers."
He said the growth and course changes were "paying dividends" for the region's agriculture sector.
"This is about industry and farmers and how do we actually support them in what they do."
He said getting Ms Toleman on board was a "real game changer for the sector" and she brought a new energy and enthusiasm.
"She's doing an amazing job," he said.
"She does it in such a way you can't help but get excited about this industry."
Ms Toleman has been named as a Victorian Training Awards finalist in the Teacher of The Year category.
The awards recognise the outstanding achievements of individuals and organisations across the TAFE and training sector.
Ms Toleman worked for a decade gaining industry experience on both sheep and dairy farms before joining SWTAFE in 2018.
Mr Fidge said her recent practical experience and passion to instil her knowledge in others wanting to pursue the career had helped grow the course.
Ms Toleman has also been instrumental in implementing innovative teaching techniques to change the way students learn calving skills.
She introduced a state-of-the-art customised Holstein birthing cow simulator into the classroom, allowing students to gain practical experience without any animal welfare concerns.
Her role in attending expos and secondary school career days is also encouraging students to think about pursuing agriculture from an earlier age, he said.
She has also encouraged industry professionals to become teachers and pass their knowledge on to the next generation.
"She's so engaging, energetic and enthusiastic about this industry and is very mindful of the fact it's been hard to get people into it.
"She's challenging herself and is challenging the sector to say 'let's get some people through'.
"They're starting studying with us and before we know it they're getting picked up by farms for employment, even before they've finished their course which is fantastic."
Ms Toleman said she was thrilled to be named a finalist.
"I love what I do and I have such a passion for the agriculture industry in this region," Ms Toleman said.
"I feel it is such a privilege to teach new students about this important industry and inspire them to find their own way in their careers in the field," she said.
SWTAFE nursing student Caitlin Cook has also been named an award finalist in the Vocational Student of the Year category.
The award winners will be announced in Melbourne on September 10.
