The Standard

Former caravan park tenant faced with prospect of homelessness

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 1 2022 - 1:03am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A number of long-term tenants at Catalina Caravan Park were given just months to find a new home.

The final tenants have moved out of Catalina Caravan Park in Port Fairy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.