Former caravan park tenant faced with prospect of homelessness

The final tenants have moved out of Catalina Caravan Park in Port Fairy.
The owners of the caravan park, Lloyd and Janet Phelan, told The Standard in May they had no choice but to close because it was no longer profitable.
At least one tenant is still struggling to find a new place to live.
Graeme Hamilton, 69, said he was staying in a motel because his attempts to find an affordable rental in Port Fairy had been unsuccessful.
"There doesn't seem to be anything around," Mr Hamilton said. "I've applied for a DHS unit in Port Fairy and I'm just waiting to hear back about it."
Mr Hamilton, who is on a pension, said he would struggle to pay $300 or more a week for a rental.
"Everything that is advertised is being snapped up quickly," he said.
Mr Hamilton said he was disappointed to find himself facing the prospect of homelessness. He was forced to retire at age 65 due to health issues after working at Alcoa for years and then running a courier business in Port Fairy.
Mr Hamilton lived at Catalina Caravan Park for four years and said he would happily move back if there were new owners. "I was in a small cabin, which had everything I needed," he said. "It was just around the corner from a bus stop, which meant I could go to Warrnambool if I needed to and I could walk to the shops."
Mr Phelan told The Standard earlier this year the business had been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The business - since COVID - it hasn't come back," Mr Phelan said. "You can't keep going when you're not making any money."
Mr Phelan said he was bitterly disappointed he had to walk away from the business.
"We're just walking away," he said. "We're not even trying to sell it."
Mr Phelan said the COVID-19 pandemic had created a "perfect storm".
Last month the Greens party revealed it was pushing for a two-year, emergency rental cap in a bid to ease cost-of-living pressures on households.
Greens' housing spokesman Max Chandler-Mather said rents were rising seven times faster than wages and a freeze is needed to ease the burden on the hip pocket.
"If the government is serious about cost-of-living relief, if they're serious about affordable housing, then it's a no-brainer to freeze rent rises," he said. "Rents are out of control, millions of Australian renters are struggling to pay the rent, and unless the government wants to see more families sleeping in their cars, they need to do their job and act now to stop this crisis boiling over into a national tragedy."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
