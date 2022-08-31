Six people died as a result of a drug overdose across the south-west in 2021.
The Victorian overdose deaths 2012-21 report reveals there were two deaths in Southern Grampians Shire and one in Warrnambool, Glenelg, Corangamite and Moyne shires.
Advertisement
This was one more death across the region than in the previous year.
The report was released ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31.
Western Region Alcohol and Drug (WRAD) centre will turn purple to raise awareness about preventable deaths from overdoses, including risks associated with prescribed medication.
To mark the day, the centre will light up its Merri Street building in purple lights from August 29 to September 2.
The colour purple sends a message that every person's life is valuable and that stigmatising people who use drugs needs to stop.
WRAD assertive youth outreach worker Harriet Rose said deaths from overdoses have outnumbered the national road toll since 2014 yet the issue is rarely discussed.
"These are preventable and unnecessary deaths," Ms Rose said.
Ms Rose said drug dependence was a complex health and social issue, not a sign of personal or moral failure.
"The shame and stigma associated with drug use pushes people to the margins of society, creates barriers to seeking help, and means health issues go untreated," she said.
She added that many overdoses were connected to prescribed medications, not illicit substances.
"A common misconception is that overdoses only occur with illicit substances like heroin. All drugs can cause an overdose, including prescription and pharmaceutical medications.
"Often, it is a combination of drugs that results in an overdose. For instance, many substances have a sedative or depressant effect on the body where they slow the vital body activities including breathing and the heart rate.
"These substances are often prescribed or taken to alleviate pain, assist with sleep, or used recreationally like alcohol. However, when taken in excessive amounts or in combination, they can depress normal functions until breathing and the heart eventually stop, resulting in an overdose and potential death."
Across the state, the number of overdose deaths in 2021 declined slightly to 500.
State Coroner Judge John Cain said while it was encouraging to see overdose deaths decline, it remained concerning that 500 Victorian's lost their lives.
"These deaths are preventable and it is critical that we improve access to supports, treatment and education," he said.
"Drug-related harms are always shifting, in response to changes in drug use, availability and regulation. Through our data we can detect these shifts early and respond quickly, to save lives."
Advertisement
The report found pharmaceuticals continue to contribute to approximately three in four fatal overdoses (75.2%)
It also found three in four overdoses involved more than one substance (73.6%) and benzodiazepines contribute to more than 50% of all fatal overdoses (53.2%).
More than half of the total overdose deaths in the past decade were due to alcohol as the sole contributing substance.
International Overdose Awareness Day is also an opportunity to promote the lifesaving medication Naloxone. Naloxone reverses the effects of opioids and provides opportunities for opioid overdoses to be treated immediately. Naloxone is now available as an intranasal device (Nyxoid) and is easy and safe for people to use at home.
People can access free Naloxone and information about how to use it from a community pharmacist or WRAD.
WRAD will also provide education sessions for interested community members.
Advertisement
People can get more information about drugs, overdose and overdose death prevention such as the use of Nyxoid by contacting WRAD on 5564 5777.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.