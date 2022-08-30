Emergency services on rescue scene at Great South West Walk

UPDATE: 11AM:
A PERSON is in a stable condition after becoming lost while hiking the Great South West Walk near the Cape Nelson Lighthouse.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics arrived on the scene at 9.10am and were still attending to the patient.
"There appears to be one patient who is in a stable condition, with minor injuries," the spokeswoman said.
EARLIER:
SES are en route to assist with the extrication of a person hiking at the Great South West Walk in Portland West.
A spokeswoman from SES said its Portland unit was responding to reports of a person who is "lost or injured" while hiking.
"It's an Ambulance Victoria job - we're meeting them to extract the person," the spokeswoman said.
"It requires SES assistance for extraction from where they are lost."
The person is reported to be in the Mallee Camping Area.
Portland police did not attend.
More to come.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
