The AFL finals kick off on Thursday night with Brisbane to host a rampaging Richmond at the Gabba in an elimination final.
As eight teams vie for premiership glory over the next month, fresh from a week off, there are several south-west exports set to light up the finals series.
Some are first timers to the big stage and some are more seasoned in finals, with five footballers looking to be become premiership players for the very first time.
The Standard takes a look at how each player is tracking ahead of the first weekend of blockbusters:
Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)
The smooth-moving wingman hailing from South Warrnambool lines up for his seventh AFL final - and third against Richmond on Thursday night - and will undoubtedly be a key to the Lions' hopes.
After yet another consistent season playing a strong mix inside and outside, the Lions will need every bit of his class to help topple the Tigers who are playing their best footy at the right time of the season.
The 24-year-old was excellent against the Tigers in the 2020 qualifying final at the same venue, kicking the sealer to go alongside his 20 disposals on the night.
The former Greater Western Victoria Rebel has played in just one winning final and will be hoping things turn around this year.
Jeremy Cameron (Geelong)
Only a few weeks ago the champion forward from the tiny south-west town of Dartmoor was in doubt to get up for the first final after suffering a hamstring injury, last playing against Gold Coast in round 22.
The three-time All-Australian has made a rapid recovery and is a certain starter for the blockbuster qualifying final against Collingwood, according to the club who are riding the wave of a 13-game winning streak.
The dynamic left-footer has enjoyed his most prolific season since 2019, booting 59 goals from his 21 matches, which included a six-goal haul against the Magpies earlier this year and has been moving up the ground more frequently to average 16 touches a game.
He also celebrated his 200th match throughout the season with a three-point win against Richmond.
It will be 'Jezza's' 13th finals appearance which also included a grand final in 2019 when playing for the GWS Giants so is an experienced performer on the big stage.
Gary Rohan (Geelong)
The Cobden export is no stranger to playing finals football, having played 23 finals - including three grand finals - to date across his 174 matches for a return of 16 goals.
But any suggestions the speedy forward's position against Collingwood was under any threat due to his finals record was quashed by coach Chris Scott throughout the week on Footy Classified, who labelled the criticism "borderline silliness".
"I think every player is a little bit different and the art of coaching is trying to push the right buttons," Scott said. "I just don't buy that there is pressure on him. I don't think anyone who knows footy is thinking, 'For Geelong to win, Gary Rohan has got to dominate'."
Rohan has kicked nine goals from his nine matches this season, averaging 8.5 disposals per match.
At his best, the right-footer can be a game changer with limited disposals so will be hoping to provide some spark.
Sean Darcy (Fremantle)
What an opportunity for the big man - who hails from Cobden - in his first AFL finals series when his Dockers tackle Western Bulldogs on Saturday night in an elimination final.
The reigning club champion has built into his season superbly, averaging 14 disposals and 32 hit-outs per match in 2022, with his battle with Bulldogs ruck Tim English set to be a potentially defining duel in the contest.
He is coming into the finals series in red-hot form, winning his first Glendinning-Allan Medal as best afield in the Western Derby against West Coast in round 22.
One of the most vital aspects of the big man's game is his clearance and stoppage work, averaging 4.5 clearances per match, which will be important against a Bulldogs midfield group which is glittered with talent and is likely to feature 18 players from their 2021 grand final side.
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (Western Bulldogs)
Another south-west export set for his maiden finals appearance, the highly talented South Warrnambool and East Warrnambool junior looks like a player capable of changing the game in an instant this finals series.
The former number one draft pick is finally looking at home at AFL level as a key forward, stringing together 16 games and kicking 18 goals, including his remarkable five-goal haul against Melbourne, and the freakish sealer from deep in the pocket 50 metres out.
The 20-year-old is a prodigious talent and will undoubtedly flourish on the finals stage but faces a stingy Dockers defensive unit who have been outstanding all year.
