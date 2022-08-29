The Standard
Updated

The city's SES unit had about 20 call-outs for help in a matter of minutes after storm hit

AT
By Andrew Thomson
August 29 2022 - 10:05pm
Senior school classes cancelled as city battered by storm

Portland State Emergency Service volunteers were smashed with about 20 call-outs in minutes when Monday afternoon's storm struck.

Local News

