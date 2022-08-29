Senior school classes cancelled as city battered by storm

Portland State Emergency Service volunteers were smashed with about 20 call-outs in minutes when Monday afternoon's storm struck.
Portland unit spokeswoman Bernie Stiles said the service had between 19 and 22 calls-out as about 10mm of rain was dumped by a huge storm from 3.30pm.
"There was flash flooding, just too much rain in a very short period of time," she said.
"We had a crew of 10 out and about. The call-outs started at 3.30pm and the last we attended was at 6.45pm.
"We went to the Portland Secondary College, but they were already doing what we would have, so we went to other houses that were under threat.
"The end results weren't too bad, it was just that large influx of calls in a short time," she said.
There were no SES call-outs in Warrnambool.
According to the weather bureau, by 8am Tuesday Warrnambool had received 18.8mm of rain since 9am yesterday, Hamilton topped the region with 35.2, Mount William 27, Port Fairy 26.2, Casterton 24.6, Dartmoor 19.4, Mortlake 17.8 and Portland airport 11.2.
Due to flooding, Portland Secondary College year 11 and 12 classes have been cancelled on Tuesday, with students asked to stay at home.
School work will be able to be accessed through the school's electronic system.
Students are asked to collect their books and equipment from their lockers between 9am and 10am and bus travellers will be looked after according to the school.
The school said in a notice it was working to make alternative arrangements for Wednesday so students could return to classes.
"Unfortunately, the year 9 lockers were also flooded," the notice said.
"Students' belongings from the bottom lockers have been collected.
"An emergency meeting is being held on Tuesday morning to assess the damage, further communications will follow," it said.
