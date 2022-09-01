Warrnambool captain Molly McKinnon is looking to make history by leading the Mermaids to their third Big V title in seven seasons.
McKinnon, 21, is amidst her third grand final series for Warrnambool, and first since cruelly going down with a left anterior cruciate ligament injury during the Mermaids' 2018 division one title-winning game.
It's been four years since McKinnon has played consistent basketball, lengthened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and admits it was hard being stuck on the sidelines.
"The year I missed (2019) we went up to championship (grade)," she said. "We had a young side, the experienced players didn't play that year. Then we were going to have a really good team in 2020 and unfortunately COVID-19 stopped that."
The dual athlete, who plays netball at Koroit, said the stop-start nature of sport since 2020 was another hurdle to getting back to her best.
"Coming back into it, it was hard to get on a roll because COVID was stopping you," she said. "You felt you'd got on a roll and had to stop."
The nursing student and medial massage therapist said it had felt great to play continuously this season, where she's averaged 24 minutes, eight points and five rebounds a game for the Mermaids.
The best-of-three grand final hits Warrnambool on Saturday night for game two of the Mermaids' series against Sherbrooke. Warrnambool triumphed 69-61 in its opening game against the Suns last Saturday to set up a defining game two.
Encouragement is a massive part of the captaincy role.- Molly McKinnon
McKinnon hopes to avoid a game three and wrap the series up in two.
Taking on the captaincy this season, McKinnon believes she has become a better leader within the group, positioned sweetly between bookends of veteran and teenage talent.
McKinnon said encouragement was a major part of her role as she looked to mentor the younger players through their first grand final series.
"As a young person I even did this, we can't get down on ourselves if we get behind and encouragement is a massive part of the captaincy role," she said. "It's nerve-racking (the grand final), but so exciting for these young girls who have never played in a Big V grand final. We're taking them under our wing and guiding them through it."
McKinnon has backed in Warrnambool's supporters to help get the job done against Sherbrooke.
"In Melbourne they don't get crowds like us," she said. "Being such a big area, it's hard. They've got their committee and community, but I think the support we get down here is unlike any other. Our supporters are amazing."
Game two starts 6.30pm Saturday at the Arc.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
