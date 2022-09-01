The Standard

Warrnambool Mermaids' Molly McKinnon leads team into defining game two of Big V grand final series

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 1 2022 - 6:03am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mermaids captain Molly McKinnon says home-crowd support in Warrnambool trumps that of Melbourne-based clubs. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool captain Molly McKinnon is looking to make history by leading the Mermaids to their third Big V title in seven seasons.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.