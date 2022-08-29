Shelby O'Sullivan says a taste of Hampden top-grade netball will encourage her to push for more court-time next year.
The Koroit junior, who made a brief appearance in the Saints' top team earlier this year aged 13, was crowned Hampden league 15 and under best and fairest on Monday night.
Advertisement
O'Sullivan, a wing attack, polled an incredible 37 votes to win from Cobden's Matilda Darcy (33).
The Emmanuel College student said she was eyeing more senior appearances.
"It was pretty nerve-racking going on," she said of her debut.
"It was just six minutes in that game. I played mainly in the div one team this year but I am looking to get another senior game next year.
"Mia Mills throughout the middle of the season went up to open so I filled in at wing attack in division one."
O'Sullivan, whose mum Stacey is a former Koroit coach and wing defence, said she tried to use her speed to advantage on the netball court.
Her 15 and under team finished on top and will play a second semi-final on Saturday.
"I love playing at Koroit, there's good atmosphere and supporters," she said.
Basketball is also a big part of the teenager's sporting schedule.
She plays representative junior basketball for Warrnambool and has trained with the Big V team.
"It gets a bit more physical in basketball but it's fun and I love travelling (to tournaments)," O'Sullivan said.
Shelby O'Sullivan, Koroit 37
Matilda Darcy, Cobden 33
Elsie Sinnott, Camperdown 27
Isobel Sinnott, Camperdown 26
Lara Clarke, Terang Mortlake 23
Advertisement
Kimora Calloway, South Warrnambool 21
Shelby Cameron, Cobden 19
Summer Millard, Portland 18
Poppy Myers, Port Fairy 15
Ellorah McConachy, Hamilton Kangaroos 14
Advertisement
Frankie Butters, South Warrnambool 14
Indianna Cameron, Camperdown 14
Maggie Johnstone, Warrnambool 14
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.