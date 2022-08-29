ARLI Langdon says being thrown into goals in her first competitive Hampden netball season was a challenge she relished.
The Koroit player capped off a memorable campaign on Monday when she was crowned 13 and under reserves best and fairest winner.
Arli, who was also best on court in the Saints' premiership, said club stalwarts Jacqui Bowman and Jess O'Connor helped her fine-tune her shooting technique.
"I think I learned a lot of new things. Most weeks we trained with the under 13 team so we got a lot of experience from them," the goal shooter said.
"Last year I didn't know how to shoot and this year I got put into it and that was pretty good.
"It was about technique."
Arli, a student at Koroit's St Patrick's College, said it was humbling to win the league's top honour for her age group.
"I didn't think I was going to win but I thought I was going to go all right," she said.
"I reckon getting around my player and starting in front (helped my game).
Arli Langdon, Koroit 22
Maya Veale, South Warrnambool 18
Sarah Bridges, Cobden 15
Lily Guthrie, Terang Mortlake 14
Lily Raymond, Hamilton Kangaroos 14
McKenzie Dillon, Terang Mortlake 14
Sophie Brown, North Warrnambool Eagles 12
Eleanor Bussell, South Warrnambool 11
Hope Kenna, Terang Mortlake 11
Georgia Arthur, Koroit 10
Mia Robinson, North Warrnambool Eagles 10
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
