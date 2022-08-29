SEVERE thunderstorms are causing flooding in Portland and Heywood.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said on Monday afternoon severe thunderstorms were developing along a trough travelling east across Western Victoria.
BOM said thunderstorms were likely to produce heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, large hailstones and damaging winds across the state, including in Hamilton and Portland.
It said these areas were expected to be impacted over the next couple of hours.
Streets reportedly flooded in Portland and Portland North included Vidic Drive, Theresa Street, Percy Street, Browning Street, Francis Street and Bentinck Street.
The SES has advised:
* If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.
* Be aware - heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet.
* Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
* Stay indoors and away from windows.
* If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.
* Stay away from fallen powerlines - always assume they are live.
* Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. Heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads.
* Stay informed: Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the BOM website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.
Advertisement
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
