Julius eyes next race | Inside Racing with Tim Auld

ILLOWA-bred galloper Just Folk lost no admirers with a second placing in Saturday's $105,000 Leon MacDonald Stakes at Morphettville on Saturday.
The Josh Julius-trained Just Folk ridden by his sister Melissa was just beaten by Dalasan in the listed weight-for-age race over 1400 metres.
"Just Folk was not disgraced in running second to Dalasan," Julius said.
"Dalasan is a bloody good horse. Just Folk is a big gross doing horse and needed that run. I'm sure he'll be better for that run under his belt. He's going to improve on Saturday's run. Melissa put in a protest as it got pretty tight in the concluding stages but the protest was dismissed."
The former Warrnambool-based trainer, who now trains 16 horses at Bendigo said he was unsure where he would run Just Folk next.
"It's up in the air where we'll go with Just Folk for his next start," Julius said.
"We've got numerous options open to us. We've just got to find a suitable race. He's rated at 105 now so there's no easy options for him. We'll be dictated by the weather and nominations from other trainers for their horses. A race like the Seymour Cup could be a serious option but as I said there's numerous other listed and group three races coming up over the next few weeks we may look at in the future."
The six-year-old has won six of his 22 starts.
Tom Dabernig was happy with the performance of his stable star Flying Mascot in the $200,000 Cockram Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday. Flying Mascot, who was resuming from a spell ran fifth Saturday's group three race over 1200 metres.
Dabernig said the lightly raced five-year-old had come through the run in good shape.
"I thought it was a good run by Flying Mascot," the Warrnambool-based trainer said. "Flying Mascot's next run will be in the Let's Elope at Flemington on September 10. It's a group two race for mares over 1400 metres and that should really suit her as her best runs have been in the 1400 metres to 1600 metre range."
From her 15 starts Flying Mascot has won six starts and earnt more than $550,000 in stakemoney for her connections.
Warrnambool mare Pres De Toi has a date in the breeding barn with Nicconi but could continue to race for another couple of months, according to her trainer Peter Chow.
Pres De Toi, aided by a top ride from Dean Yendall, won the $30,000 Sheep Hills Cup at Warracknabeal on Saturday. The win took her prizemoney to more then $325,000. Imported galloper Fabalot finished the 2022 jumps season in fine style for Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde, winning a maiden hurdle at Ballarat on Sunday.
Fabalot defeated Rosie Rose by 25 lengths to take out the 3400 metre race.
Wilde said the six-year-old had a bright future over the jumps.
"Fabalot shows a lot of promise at the jumping caper," Wilde said.
"He's improved a lot on the back of his fourth placing in a maiden hurdle at Coleraine. The experiment of a couple of jumps starts this season should hold him in good stead for the 2023 jumps season. He ticks a few boxes as he stays well and can handle all types of going."
New Zealand born jumps jockey Aaron Kuru rode Fabalot on Sunday. Meanwhile, Wilde has three of the six finalists in the 2021-22 Australian Jumps Horse of the Year award. Britannicus, Elvison and Vanguard are Wilde's jumpers that have been short-listed for the prestigious award.
Others nominations are Heberite and Saunter Boy from the Ciaron Maher - David Eustace stable and Flying Agent trained by Amy McDonald.
The winner will be announced at the Australian Racehorse of the Year awards function in Melbourne this Saturday night. Other awards to be presented include the Scobie Breasley Medal, Fred Hoysted Medal and Tommy Corrigan Medal.
Jockey Aaron Lynch has been outed for ten meetings after his ride on Needsaname at Warracknabeal on Saturday. Lynch, who rides with great success over the jumps and on the flat pleaded guilty to the charge. Stewards found Lynch near the 300 metre mark permitted Needsaname to shift out in an attempt to gain a run on the outside of Lima Mosh.
His suspension commences at midnight on September 1 and ends midnight September 11. Irish born jumps jockey Willie McCarthy was fined $600 by stewards on two different charges following his winning ride on St Arnicca in the $350,000 Grand National Steeplechase at Ballarat on Sunday.
Stewards found McCarthy used his whip in consecutive strides on one occasion prior to the 100 metre mark and then he was charged with using his whip in consecutive strides on one occasion within the final 100 metres.
Group one Queensland Oaks victor Winning Ways is the third most expensive horse to sell online in Australia this year after realising $700,000 in the Inglis Digital late August sale.
Winning Ways is heading to Victoria following the purchase of the seven-year-old mare by the Lucky Vega syndicate, where she is likely to visit the Yulong stallion Tagaloa this season. Only Sierra Sue ($1.55 million) and Wandabaa ($800,000) have sold for more than Winning Ways' $700,000 price tag at a digital sale this year - all three have sold through Inglis Digital.
At the sale 36 fillies or mares sold for $200,000 or more through Inglis digital.
