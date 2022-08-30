More jail for drunk man who assaulted pharmacist

A man who claims he was so drunk he can't remember assaulting a Warrnambool pharmacist will spend more time in jail.
John Kellermeier, 45, of Warrnambool, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to assault and other offences.
The court heard he attended Chemist Warehouse in Liebig Street on July 13 and kicked stock items off a number of shelves about 12pm.
He then exited the rear of the store and the victim, a pharmacist, attempted to lock him out.
But he was too late and Kellermeier stormed back into the chemist.
The offender was agitated and confrontational.
The victim grabbed a basket to protect himself but Kellermeier lunged at him and hit him.
The pharmacist dropped the basket and ran to the dispensary area where he was followed and again hit by the offender.
He then took hold of a broom in a further attempt to protect himself.
Kellermeier proceeded to kick things at customers and staff members before further damaging shelves.
Police were called, the offender left and was located on Lava Street yelling and screaming.
The court hearing during an arrest Kellermeier was "extremely uncooperative" and repeatedly spat at police.
At the time of the offending he was on bail for criminal damage dating back to 2018.
On that occasion Kellermeier attended a property in Warrnambool's Laverock Road and kicked and punched a letter box, causing damage.
He was not known to the occupant of the house.
Police were called, they attended and Kellermeier was verbally abusive.
He was arrested after initially resisting and placed in the back of the police divisional van.
The property was owned by Brophy Family and Youth Services and the damage to the mail box was about $200.
Kellermeier was lodged in the Warrnambool police station cells where he repeatedly banged his head and spat on the concrete floor.
The offending breached a community correction order.
On Monday Kellermeier's lawyer said the offender was severely alcohol affected at the time of the offending and had no recollection of the events at all.
He said he'd watched police body-worn camera footage of the arrest and Kellermeier was "belligerent".
"He is disgusted at his own behaviour and can't recall going in and causing such fear to the attendant in the shop," the lawyer said.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the 47 days the man had served in custody on remand was not enough.
"This kind of anti-social behaviour is really troubling from a community perspective," he said.
"Alcohol is clearly at the core of your offending but I'm not going to give you another chance to go through corrections. That bus has left the terminal."
Kellermeier was jailed for 75 days.
With time already served he is expected to be released in late September.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
