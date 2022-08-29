Warrnambool's Commonwealth Games pitch is levelling up with a bid to host eSports events proving a whole new ball game for the city's keenest gamers.
The proposal - made public by the city council on Monday - includes a case to host competitive gaming demonstrations at Deakin University in 2026.
Mayor Vicki Jellie flagged the education provider's 250-capacity lecture theatres as a potential venue with hopes students' "know-how" would ensure the events ran smoothly.
The submission comes ahead of scheduled visits by game officials in the next two months.
It's a bold proposal for a university - and city - which has never hosted a large-scale competitive gaming tournament before.
Campus director Alistair McCosh accepted the bid for eSports was "left field".
"It's something a little bit left field but we think it's something different to consider and throw into the mix," he said.
"We'll facilitate it in the sense we'll look to use our facilities and engage with the student body about it on the campus. We'll be reaching out to eSports Australia to help provide that opportunity.
"With our lecture theatres and our high-speed internet in terms of our fibre going into our campus, those are the ingredients needed and that was the basis behind Deakin taking a lead role."
Low internet speeds and an inconsistent connection have long postponed the emergence of a visible gaming scene in Warrnambool.
'LAN of the Damned' - a multiplayer gaming event hosted across the city including at Warrnambool and Brauer College - circumvented that issue by operating on a local network connection.
Since its inception in 2002 the events had been popular but the decades-long streak came to an end in 2019 when the event was cancelled due to insufficient ticket sales.
It never resumed after COVID-19, helping to put a stop to the growing momentum behind the town's gaming development.
R.N.G Tabletop Gaming owner and life-long video gamer Jai Ceratops said that's what made this week's announcement so surprising.
"It's odd, but exciting", he said.
"It's unexpected, it's not something I would've expected for Warrnambool. It's a little bit hard to comprehend because I view Warrnambool as an older city in terms of how it deals with things and eSports is very, very new.
"Its very surprising to hear that's something that's been put forward but it's exciting. To me it's just odd - I'm really into it but for an outsider's perspective it might even make even less sense.
"I don't think it's a bad thing though, it's really great - if we could show people what it's about, that it's more than just playing video games, that'll do lots for the town.
"Nowadays LAN and that stuff doesn't exist anymore because the internet has been growing. For me back when these LANs were a big thing I didn't have internet so that was how I'd meet people but now that the internet is much better the local Warrnambool scene almost feels non-existent."
Warrnambool resident and former professional player for team PC419 Billy Thomson agreed the bid was "surprising" but would do wonders for hobbyists across the region.
"It's very surprising, we're a tiny town - there's gamers here but not many in the professional demographic," he said.
"But through COVID there were record numbers of gamers which hit their peak - 3.3 million concurrent players - in April 2020.
"There's definitely a lot more gamers and younger audience, it's not viewed so much as having a negative impact anymore and it's a release for a lot of people.
"It's become a lot more positive in the last couple years and a lot of it is getting parents to see why their kids enjoy it. If something like this came about and you could see it all in person, how it works and why it's happening then I think that would be really important.
"Grassroots eSports is really important - showing them the fundamentals, basics, how to get people there, showing them the turnings of the games, encouraging people to bring along friends and families - it's nearly about spreading awareness to an extent.
"You're showing people the benefits of it and those sorts of things. It's very surprising Warrnambool's suggested but it's definitely a growing town and there are definitely gamers here. It forms that next step which is going from casual gaming to being a professional.
"When I first started going form casual gaming to the beginning of my pro path I was totally lost trying to figure out what was going on and how it all worked. It took a lot longer whereas people from Melbourne knew how to get into it.
"Having something like this that can step in between and give a lot of eyes to Warrnambool and the surrounding areas will definitely be a benefit to all."
