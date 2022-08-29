The Hampden league's newest Rebekah Moroney Memorial Medallist has credited the level of club coaching she's received for making her into an experienced player.
Cobden's Lara Taylor took out the 17 and under best and fairest award with 36 votes, three ahead of runner-up, Camperdown's Mary Place.
Taylor said it was an honour to take home an award, named after Bombers teammate Sarah Moroney's late sister.
"I really wasn't expecting it," she said.
Taylor said her netball had progressed a lot this season, as she juggles 17 and under and open grade commitments.
Playing goal defence in the junior grade and throughout the midcourt in opens, Taylor said she was grateful to have Nadine McNamara and Sophie Hinkley as her respective coaches.
She said winning a state title with Hampden's 17 and under interleague squad was a highlight of the year.
"I think it was a bit of sunrise for all us girls but we played really well and got the win," she said.
Taylor is gearing up for two finals this weekend, first against Koroit in the 17 and under before taking on South Warrnambool for a spot in the grand final in the open grade.
Taylor is looking forward to the standard of netball on show this weekend as well as experiencing finals for the first time.
"It's going to be really tough I reckon," she said. "Hopefully we get the win."
Place, 17, said her award showed how much her team helps her play her best.
"I owe it to them and my coaches as well," she said.
The goal attack, who also plays open grade, said her biggest take-away from this season was how to use her body strength to advantage and playing smart and focused.
Top 10 leaderboard
Lara Taylor, Cobden 36
Mary Place, Camperdown 33
Tyleah Barr, Portland 25
Madsie Phillips, Hamilton Kangaroos 24
Meg Carlin, Koroit 20
Ava Grundy, Terang Mortlake 19
=7 Ella Sadler, Camperdown 16, Ruby Couch, South Warrnambool 16
Ella Sevior, Hamilton Kangaroos 15
=10 Millie Jennings, Koroit 14, Scarlett O'Donnell, Koroit 14
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
