Hayley Nicolson's stand out season for Koroit has been recognised with a 17 and under reserves best and fairest honour.
The Saints goal defender polled 27 votes to win the award, beating out joint runner-ups Cobden goal attack Eisha Howard and South Warrnambool midcourter Grace Schrama on 21.
Nicolson, 16, said it was pure shock to learn she had won the league honour.
"I was just grateful to be here to be honest," she said. "I wasn't expecting anything out of it, but can't believe I came out of top. I'm really proud I could do that."
The Brauer College student has loved her season with the Saints, with her squad finishing the home-and-away season third.
"We're still going at the moment," she said. "Every game has been a highlight."
She said she aimed to "be disciplined" and put her best foot forward every time she stepped on court.
"I just go for everything," she said.
Nicolson is preparing for a first semi-final against Camperdown on Sunday.
"I definitely love the finals atmosphere," she said. "It's always great with a big crowd around, and I guess the pressure is more on.
"We've just got to see how we go against the pressure."
Nicolson featured in a division three game this season and hopes to make more senior appearances for Koroit in the future.
Runners-up Howard and Schrama, both 15, will go head-to-head in a second semi-final on Saturday.
Top 10 leaderboard
Hayley Nicolson, Koroit 27
= 2 Eisha Howard, Cobden 21, Grace Schrama, South Warrnambool 21
Eden Anderton, South Warrnambool 16
Charlotte Bennett, Cobden 15
Sara Anderton, South Warrnambool 13
Kelsey Mitchem, South Warrnambool 8
=8 Abbie Hanks, Cobden 7, Monique Beames, Cobden 7
Elli Holden, North Warrnambool Eagles 6
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
