The Standard
Watch

Koroit's Hayley Nicolson wins Hampden league's 17 and under reserves top honour

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 29 2022 - 12:37pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit's Hayley Nicolson with her 17 and under reserves best and fairest awards. Picture by Rob Gunstone

Hayley Nicolson's stand out season for Koroit has been recognised with a 17 and under reserves best and fairest honour.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.