Joint winners in the 15 and under reserves league count were full of praise for their fellow winner.
Koroit's Hannah Gleeson, 14, and Warrnambool's Olivia Cope, 14, took out the award with 17 votes, ahead of South Warrnambool's Stella Patterson.
Advertisement
The Emmanuel College students were both surprised to take out the award, with Cope confident Gleeson would top the vote.
"Hannah was really determined and read the ball really well," Cope said. "She's played an awesome season."
Gleeson said Cope always got hands over the ball and secured intercepts which helped her team win.
Gleeson, a goal defender, was pleased with her team's season, which saw Koroit reach an elimination final.
Cope, a midcourter, was a key player in the Blues premiership push, which fell dramatically short in the grand final against South Warrnambool.
"Definitely playing the grand final and the finals beforehand were really fun," she said. "I tried to do everything I could, intercepts, getting the ball down the court.
Top 10 leaderboard
= 1st Hannah Gleeson, Koroit 17, Olivia Cope, Warrnambool 17
Stella Patterson, South Warrnambool 15
= 4 Dana Russell, South Warrnambool 10, Paige Kermeen, South Warrnambool 10
= 6 Amelia Harris, South Warrnambool 9, Ella Bryant, Warrnambool 9
= 8 Charlotte Dumesny, Port Fairy 7, Isobel Marwood, Cobden 7, Kooper McInerney, Koroit 7
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.