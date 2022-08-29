PORTLAND coach Jarrod Holt says players trying to cement a senior spot can learn from the club's inspirational captain.
Midfielder Daniel Jackson, who stands out on the field for his pace and goal-kicking ability, prides himself on doing all the basics - kicking, handballing, marking and tackling - to a high level.
Advertisement
Jackson has kicked 15 goals and been named in the Tigers' best 16 times from 19 games in season 2022.
Holt said his input was crucial to Portland's ascent to Hampden league finalist for the first time since joining the competition from the Western Border competition a decade ago.
He was among their best in the Tigers' 27-point elimination final win against Warrnambool at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval and will be a key to their chances against South Warrnambool in Sunday's first semi-final at Cobden Recreation Reserve.
"He is just a good quality player. I talk to some of our young kids and it's good to have an example in front of you of how to be better," Holt said.
"I say if you do the basics better than anyone else, you're going to be a really good player and that's what he does.
"He just does basic footy skills well, all the time. He's fit and quick but it's not just that, he does everything really well."
Jackson said it was a proud moment to be a part of Tigers' history against the Blues.
"I am pretty pumped, the scenes in there (the change rooms) were pretty good," he said.
"Once we got in the rooms it began to sink in.
"It means a lot, not just to the playing group, but to the supporters as well."
Portland, which finished the home-and-away season fourth, plays South Warrnambool (second) in a cut-throat final on Sunday.
The Roosters are coming off an extra time qualifying final loss to North Warrnambool Eagles.
"We go in as underdogs so it's a free hit for us. We'll go over there with the same mentality as we had out there (in the elimination final)," Jackson said.
"There was really good pressure out on the ground, so we need that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.