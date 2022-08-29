Koroit's Indi O'Connor has taken out the 13 and under Hampden league best and fairest award, edging out Camperdown's Piper Stephens by two votes.
O'Connor, 12, said she was surprised and honoured to take home the award for her efforts as a goal attack for the Saints.
Advertisement
"Very excited because obviously not everyone gets a chance (to win a best and fairest)," she said.
O'Connor's 13 and under team had a standout season to finish the year top of the ladder and will play in this weekend's second semi final.
She believes the Saints are a chance to book a spot in the grand final.
O'Connor is the daughter of well-known Saints' Damien and Jess, and made her open and division one grade debut earlier this month.
She said while it was a surprise, she was excited to get her chance.
"It was very nerve-wracking but I got through it," she said. "(My teammates) were really supportive along the way.
She said it was great fun to play in the division one game with family members.
Camperdown's Piper Stephens, 12, was runner-up for her work as a goal attack. She said her award was a surprise.
Top 10 leaderboard
Indi O'Connor, Koroit 29
Piper Stephens, Camperdown 27
Sayla Veale, South Warrnambool 25
Pippa Barr, Terang Mortlake 24
Nara Rohan, North Warrnambool Eagles 20
= 6 Lila Bennett, Cobden 19, Rosie Bowman, Koroit 19
Lila Kenny, North Warrnambool Eagles 15
Advertisement
= 9 Addison Conheady, North Warrnambool Eagles 13, Tayla Bell, Terang Mortlake 13
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.