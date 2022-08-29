The Standard

Koroit's Indi O'Connor wins 13 and under Hampden league best and fairest

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 29 2022 - 10:03am, first published 10:00am
Indi O'Connor with her 13 and under best and fairest win. Picture by Rob Gunstone

Koroit's Indi O'Connor has taken out the 13 and under Hampden league best and fairest award, edging out Camperdown's Piper Stephens by two votes.

