Three people taken to hospital after four-car collision

The circumstances surrounding a four-vehicle collision west of Tower Hill last Friday evening are being investigated by police.
Three people from the south-west were taken to the Warrnambool Base Hospital suffering serious injuries.
Regional road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said the investigation would focus on whether a vehicle was on the wrong side of the Princes Highway, which triggered the collision at 6.35pm.
"Three people were seriously injured and were transported by ambulance to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment," he said.
"Collisions don't just occur. We are urging all driver to take all possible care and to concentrate while driving.
"Police requesting that any witnesses, or anyone with dash camera footage, contact the Warrnambool police station (5560 1333) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
It's understood the highway was closed for sometime while police, ambulance and other emergency services assisted those involved and cleared away the wreckage.
