The Standard

Police looking into circumstances of four-vehicle collision

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 29 2022 - 3:52am, first published 3:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three people taken to hospital after four-car collision

The circumstances surrounding a four-vehicle collision west of Tower Hill last Friday evening are being investigated by police.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.