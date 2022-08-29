The Standard

Musicians added to folk festival line-up

August 29 2022 - 2:01pm
Australian musician Josh Pyke will perform at the 2023 Port Fairy Folk Festival.

The second line-up of artists for the much-loved Port Fairy Folk Festival has been announced, with musicians from across the world joining the bill.

