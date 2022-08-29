Musicians added to folk festival line-up

The second line-up of artists for the much-loved Port Fairy Folk Festival has been announced, with musicians from across the world joining the bill.
New aritsits include Ajak Kwai, Anna Smyrk, Baby Velvet, The Badloves, Blue Moon Marquee, Claymore, Colin Lillie, Dani Larkin, Eastbound Buzz, Grigoryan Brothers, Ian Noe, Josh Pyke, Judy Collins, The Langan Band, Liz Stringer, Niamh Regan, Norwood, Rebecca Barnard and Peter Farnan performing the music of Joni Mitchell, Tim Easton, and While and Matthews.
They will join 19-Twenty, Billy Bragg, Eric Bibb, Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse, Inn Echo, John Smith, Mary Coughlan, Steve Poltz and The Waifs.
We've searched the globe to find the best musicians to perform at the 2023 Folkie and I'm proud to share this line-up which really celebrates world music.- Justin Rudge
Announcing the second artist line-up, Port Fairy Folk Festival program director Justin Rudge said it was shaping up to be one of the best yet.
"We've searched the globe to find the best musicians to perform at the 2023 Folkie and I'm proud to share this line-up which really celebrates world music," he said.
"The Folkie is a place where songs and stories are shared and this announcement builds on that history, including extraordinary homegrown talent right through to the leaders of the folk music revolution.
"Our diverse program means there's something for every music lover, right here in Port Fairy."
The Folkie is on March 10-13, 2023. Limited early bird tickets are available now.
