Plovers make history progressing to prelim

Matt Hughes
Matt Hughes
Updated August 29 2022 - 5:09am, first published 5:00am
Jeremaiha Natonga scored two goals in Port Fairy's semi-final win. Picture by Chris Doheny

Port Fairy soccer coach Steve McKellar is "stoked" after his side earned its first division one finals win since the club relaunched in 2021.

