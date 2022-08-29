Plovers make history progressing to prelim

Port Fairy soccer coach Steve McKellar is "stoked" after his side earned its first division one finals win since the club relaunched in 2021.
The Plovers are through to the South West Victoria Football Association preliminary final and will play Portland, following their 5-4 victory over Stawell in Sunday's semi-final.
Advertisement
Malin Atkins and Jeremaiha Natonga were the stars of the show for the Plovers, scoring three and two goals respectively against the Pioneers.
Atkins now has 10 goals for the season while Natonga has hit the back of the net on 14 occasions.
McKellar is expecting a tough game against the Panthers on Sunday which will be played at Stawell's North Park, around two hours from Port Fairy.
The sides have only met once in 2022, with the Panthers triumphing 3-2 in round five.
"Portland are very possessive, they love the ball possession but they're quite physical on the ball as well," McKellar said.
"(There are) a couple of key players in their midfield that they like to play through.
"So we're sort of aware of those guys as well."
Port Fairy finished the 2021 season in fifth before it was abandoned doe to COVID-19. This year, the Plovers mentor said his expectations had grown as the season progressed.
It was always find our feet and we'll do our best to make top-four. Then once we realised that top-four was in reach we pushed a bit harder. There was always the possibility to go all the way.- Steve McKellar
"The first half of the season was more about a heap of new players (gelling) and changing hands," he said. "It was always find our feet and we'll do our best to make top-four.
"Then once we realised that top-four was in reach we pushed a bit harder. There was always the possibility to go all the way. Time will tell and we'll do our best."
The Plovers had players miss Sunday's game with injury niggles but McKellar was hopeful they would all be available for selection after the rest.
Port Fairy's division two side also plays Portland in the preliminary final on Sunday while its women's team will compete in the grand final against Warrnambool Wolves on the same day.
The division two Plovers finished the home-and-away season in second, three points ahead of the Panthers in third. Across their three encounters this season there were two draws and a win to the Plovers.
Port Fairy's women's outfit came second during the regular season, winning one of their three games against the ladder-leading Wolves.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.