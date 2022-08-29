Two south-west butchers with top honours at a prestigious meat industry competition have raised their tongs to their simple recipes and dedicated staff.
Warrnambool's Lucas Brothers Butchers took out six first place results across sausage, butcher burger and smallgoods categories at the Australian Meat Industry Council's Sausage King, Best Burger and Smallgoods regional competition on August 25.
The meats were judged based on their appearance, firmness, taste and texture.
Owner Peter Harris said it was a "huge" achievement to get six top awards and owed his success to "sticking to the basics".
"The most I've ever had is two or three. Six was out of this world," he said.
"To people asking how we do things different - don't overcomplicate it. Keep it simple and have fresh product."
Mr Harris said he was especially hoping for a state and national win in the boneless leg ham category this year.
"That's the golden product that we pride ourselves on," he said.
He also praised his staff for the accolades given the extra effort required to make up for workforce shortages in the past year.
"We couldn't do it without the staff [but] to find casual staff to fill in the gaps, that's probably been the hardest part," he said.
"I advertised for an apprentice about three months ago and had no one apply for it."
He said he'd like to see more international workers come to the region to free up the local workforce for longer term roles.
"International worker [shortages] needs to be addressed. That would help a lot of industries."
"It'd have a flow on effect and free up a lot of [local] workers."
Meanwhile, Portland's Hallidays Butchers owner Andrew Welfare said he was thrilled to see his Thai chicken sausage win the poultry sausage category.
"It was very exciting," he said.
"We haven't done the Thai chicken snags for very long but one of the boys came up with the recipe and it seemed to have tickled the judges' fancies which is great."
Mr Welfare credited the award to his workers' commitment to the job.
"It's something that everyone looks forward to each year. It gives you some bragging rights in the industry," he said.
"I'm very proud of the staff. They do a good job in keeping the standards that we want to achieve."
