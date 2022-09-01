The Standard

Team of Beachside Tennis Academy juniors ready for Geelong pennant grand final

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 1 2022 - 6:08am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beachside Tennis Academy members Jasmine Phillips, Elyssa Mutton, Adele McNamara and Lilly Crawford have been competing in Geelong's winter pennant competition. Picture: Anthony Brady

A group of Beachside Tennis Academy junior girls' decision to compete in Geelong during the winter is paying dividends.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.