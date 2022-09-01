A group of Beachside Tennis Academy junior girls' decision to compete in Geelong during the winter is paying dividends.
The youngsters are one win away from being crowned Geelong's section two winter pennant champions, a competition which includes girls of all ages.
Advertisement
The side has nine members based in Warrnambool and Hamilton and has been playing its home games at Winchelsea during the season.
The team consists of Adele McNamara, 12, Jasmine Phillips, 12, Elyssa Mutton, 13, Eve Wear, 11, Misha Wear, 13, Lilly Crawford, 10, Amelie Shrive, 11, Chloe Anderson, 15, and Chloe Mutton, 15.
McNamara, Phillips, Elyssa Mutton, Eve Wear and Shrive (doubles only) will contest the grand final against Highton Tennis Centre on Saturday in Grovedale.
Beachside Tennis Academy coach Helen Papaevagelou believes the team will do "very well" against its opponents.
"All we can ask for is them to try their best, so fingers-crossed," she said.
"I believe they're going to do very well.
"They've actually exceeded my expectations."
The players and their parents initially decided to commit to the competition as there wasn't a winter junior pennant in Warrnambool.
It was also a chance to play a strong standard of tennis against unfamiliar opponents.
"It's good for them to be able to rock up and play someone they've never played before and be able to be adjust their game," Papaevagelou said.
She said another bonus of competing in Geelong was the players would be in peak shape for Warrnambool's summer competitions.
During winter some of the Beachside players have been playing up to seven days a week, with Papaevagelou labelling the entire team as "very determined".
The Beachside mentor praised the young athletes for their dedication to their craft.
"They've been just absolutely loving it," she said.
"All of the girls trained (at home) through COVID when the other kids were not doing much.
"This group of girls tend to go to a lot of tournaments, so they're really passionate about the sport."
MORE SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.