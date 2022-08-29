YEAR 12 Brauer College student Sarah Byrne says not having a university debt would be a "once in a lifetime opportunity", and she will now strongly consider a nursing degree.
On Sunday the state government announced people starting nursing and midwifery courses over the next two years would not incur HECS fees.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said free university and specialist training for thousands of nurses and midwives would help to bolster the health workforce in coming years.
More than 17,000 nurses and midwives will be recruited and trained as part of the hiring and upskilling initiative.
Students will have the cost of their nursing or midwifery undergraduate studies paid for, while scholarships will be available for those who complete postgraduate studies in intensive care, cancer care, paediatrics and nurse practitioner specialities.
All new domestic students enrolling in a nursing or midwifery course in 2023 and 2024 will receive a scholarship of up to $16,500 to cover course costs.
Students will receive $9000 while they study and the remaining $7500 if they work in the Victorian public health service for two years.
Sarah welcomed the announcement, saying she wanted to study in Warrnambool.
"I was like I definitely want to go (to university)," Sarah said.
"If I have that opportunity for the course to be paid for it'll just be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
Sarah hopes to study a double degree in nursing and midwifery at the city's Deakin University campus, with goals to work in a hospital's emergency department.
"I looked at it financially with where I was going to live," she said.
"I knew that I'd be able to pay for the course some way or another.
"I'm wanting to travel with nursing so I could pay off more travelling and doing bigger and better things."
Sarah decided to pursue a career in the field after working at Midfield Meat in the lab with fetal calf blood.
Deakin University Warrnambool campus director Alistair McCosh said nursing and midwifery were popular courses among domestic students.
He said the funding could assist students to study straight after school rather than take a gap year.
"(It) may influence students who are thinking 'do I start a program now or defer?' - it may make that decision for them," Mr McCosh said.
"The timing of the support is important to build the workforce needs."
He said the majority of students studying the course in Warrnambool were employed in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
