YEAR 12 Brauer College student Sarah Byrne says the announcement of free nursing and midwifery courses over the next two years will give her the opportunity to travel for work.
Scholarships will be available for those in postgraduate courses.
"I was like I definitely want to go (to university)," Sarah said.
"If I have that opportunity for the course to be paid for it'll just be a once-in-a lifetime opportunity."
Sarah hoped to study a double degree in nursing and midwifery at Deakin University in Warrnambool with goals to work in a hospital's emergency department.
"I looked at it financially with where I was going to live," she said.
"I knew that I'd be able to pay for the course some way or another.
"I'm wanting to travel with nursing so I could pay off more travelling and doing bigger and better things."
Sarah decided to pursue a career in the field after working at Midfield Meats in the lab with fetal calf blood.
Deakin University Warrnambool campus director Alistair McCosh said nursing was a popular course among domestic students.
He said the funding could assist students to study straight after school rather than take a gap year.
"(It) may influence students who are thinking about do I start a program now or defer - it may make that decision for them," Mr McCosh said.
"The timing of the support is important to build the workforce needs."
He said the majority of students studying the course in Warrnambool were employed in the south-west.
Mr Andrews encouraged anyone in year 12 to 'go for it' to study nursing or midwifery.
"Every health system in the country is under enormous pressure due to the pandemic," he said.
"The best thing we can do to support our hardworking staff is give them more support on the ground - that's why this package will train and hire more nurses than ever before."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
